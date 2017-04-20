North Carolina civil rights center faces conservative ire
In this photo taken Thursday, April 20, 2017, Mark Dorosin, managing attorney at the UNC Center For Civil Rights poses for a photo in his office in Chapel Hill, N.C. The center founded at the University of North Carolina by a fearless civil rights attorney to help the poor and disenfranchised is the latest target of the conservatives who are remaking higher education in their image as part of their management of the state this decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|davy
|12
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Apr 17
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC