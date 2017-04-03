North Carolina church ousts Scouts ov...

North Carolina church ousts Scouts over transgender decision

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" North Carolina church leaders have told a Boy Scout troop and Cub Scout pack they're no longer welcome to use their facilities as a home base after the Boy Scouts of America decided in January to allow transgender boys. The Charlotte Observer reports Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Mooresville booted both Troop 169 and Pack 169.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 25 min Newt s Gimlet Rage 208
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Tue Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... Tue COLORED MAN 1
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Tue C Kersey 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Tue Rainbow Kid 3
nc basketball Mon DUKE MAN DO 1
News N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat... Apr 3 kyman 21
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC