North Carolina church ousts Scouts over transgender decision
" North Carolina church leaders have told a Boy Scout troop and Cub Scout pack they're no longer welcome to use their facilities as a home base after the Boy Scouts of America decided in January to allow transgender boys. The Charlotte Observer reports Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Mooresville booted both Troop 169 and Pack 169.
