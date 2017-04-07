North Carolina church cuts ties with Boy Scouts over transgender policy
A congregation in North Carolina has announced that they're ending their relationship with the Boy Scouts of America over the scouting group's recently implemented transgender policy that allows girls who identify as boys to join. Coddle Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church has cut ties with the BSA, ending their sponsorship of Troop 169 and Cub Scout Pack 169.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Fri
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Apr 6
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Apr 4
|C Kersey
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC