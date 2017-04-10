North Carolina bill seeks to revive b...

North Carolina bill seeks to revive ban on same-sex marriage Read Story Associated Press

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Three North Carolina legislators are taking a symbolic swipe at gay marriage, introducing a measure rejecting a U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex unions in every state. A bill introduced Tuesday claims that the nation's highest court overstepped itself with its 2015 ruling that had the effect of voiding an amendment to North Carolina's constitution forbidding same-sex marriage that voters approved three years earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... 19 hr TerriB1 1
News Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki... Tue Justsaying 5
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Apr 7 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Dem filibuster annihilated. Apr 6 Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... Apr 6 Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... Apr 4 COLORED MAN 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC