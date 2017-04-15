North Carolina Ag Dept. urges poultry...

North Carolina Ag Dept. urges poultry growers to watch for avian flu -

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

As neighboring states face cases of avian flu, the state government is preparing for the problem to make its way to North Carolina poultry. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services updated its website to note that highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Tennessee in early March, and urged every poultry farm in the state to take precautions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 3 hr Wondering 156
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... 7 hr Spotted Girl 25
News North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha... 21 hr Truth 6
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... 23 hr Rainbow Kid 4
News Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017 Fri Worst is Family-c... 1
News N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat... Fri NOM s Waffle House 18
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Fri TerriB1 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,217 • Total comments across all topics: 279,995,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC