North Carolina Ag dept. urges poultry growers to watch for avian flu

As neighboring states face cases of avian flu, the state government is preparing for the problem to make its way to North Carolina poultry. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services updated its website to note that highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Tennessee in early March, and urged every poultry farm in the state to take precautions.

