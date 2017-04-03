North Carolina Ag dept. urges poultry growers to watch for avian flu -
As neighboring states face cases of avian flu, the state government is preparing for the problem to make its way to North Carolina poultry. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services updated its website to note that highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Tennessee in early March, and urged every poultry farm in the state to take precautions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|9 hr
|Wondering
|207
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Tue
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|nc basketball
|Mon
|DUKE MAN DO
|1
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|Apr 3
|kyman
|21
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC