NCAA pressures North Carolina to change HB2 in next 48 hours
The language is similar to the proposal described by Republicans, but the emails don't indicate whether Cooper's staff gave final approval to the terms. Allow citizens legal protections if they feel state or local law infringes upon their religious liberty and violates "rights of conscience".
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|1 hr
|ky man
|19
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|3 hr
|Tre H
|160
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|17 hr
|Spotted Girl
|25
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|Sat
|Truth
|6
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Sat
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017
|Mar 31
|Worst is Family-c...
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
