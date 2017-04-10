NC bill looks to ban gay marriage

The "Uphold Historical Marriage Act" says the U.S. Supreme Court overstepped its "constitutional bounds" when in 2015 it struck down what was known as Amendment One. In May 2012, more than 60 percent of those who cast a ballot voted in favor of Amendment One, that prohibited North Carolina from recognizing or performing same-sex marriages or civil unions.

