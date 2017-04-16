NC Aquarium considers upward expansion as part of $10M plans
As part of a $10 million expansion and renovation of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, officials are considering a perch where visitors could observe the environment surrounding the state-run facility. Aquarium director Peggy Sloan tells The StarNews of Wilmington that building upward would give visitors a view of the aquarium's outside "exhibit," which includes osprey, pelican and ibis.
