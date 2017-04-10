NBA ends boycott against North Caroli...

NBA ends boycott against North Carolina, ignores anti-LGBT discrimination in new legislation

Read more: ThinkProgress

Following the NCAA's example , the NBA announced Friday that it too feels that North Carolina's fake repeal of its anti-LGBT law is enough to reopen it for business. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday that it was "not an easy decision" for the league's Board of Governors to make, but that yes, Charlotte would be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game.

