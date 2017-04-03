NBA: Charlotte Eligible to Host 2019 All-Star Game
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game after a recent change to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people. Silver says Friday the league's Board of Governors discussed it during their meetings this week and made what was "not an easy decision."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCHL-AM Chapel Hill.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|16 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Thu
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Thu
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Apr 4
|C Kersey
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC