Nation-Now 56 mins ago 11:01 a.m.Inviting farmers to the White House, ...

President Trump will turn to one of his favorite executive tools - the 180-day report - to look for ways to boost rural America, signing an executive order Tuesday for his newly confirmed secretary of Agriculture. Trump will sign the executive order while meeting at the White House with 15 farmers from around the country.

