N.C. transgender activist says HB2 ba...

N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made things worse

There are 1 comment on the The Recorder story from 16 hrs ago, titled N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made things worse. In it, The Recorder reports that:

Charlotte transgender activist Lara Americo says in the April 9 issue of the progressive magazine Mother Jones that life in North Carolina has never been "more frightening" than in the wake of a compromise crafted to take House Bill 2 off the books.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
Having friends, relatives, and ancestors in NC is not enough to make me go there! In time they'll come to their senses, but for the time being there is no reason for me to go there.
Terri
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki... Tue Justsaying 5
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Apr 7 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Dem filibuster annihilated. Apr 6 Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... Apr 6 Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... Apr 4 COLORED MAN 1
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Apr 4 C Kersey 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC