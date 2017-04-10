There are on the The Recorder story from 16 hrs ago, titled N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made things worse. In it, The Recorder reports that:

Charlotte transgender activist Lara Americo says in the April 9 issue of the progressive magazine Mother Jones that life in North Carolina has never been "more frightening" than in the wake of a compromise crafted to take House Bill 2 off the books.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Recorder.