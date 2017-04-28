N.C. officials say inmate used fire extinguisher to kill sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution
BERTIE Co., N.C. - An inmate already serving a life sentence for murder has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a correctional sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution. On Friday the North Carolina Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC