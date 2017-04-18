More than 100 rabbits saved by North Carolina organization
A non-profit animal welfare organization in western North Carolina says it has rescued more than 120 rabbits from a home after getting a tip from the neighbor of a property owner. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Brother Wolf Animal Rescue initially took 60 animals from the property, and is in the process of spaying and neutering 60 more.
