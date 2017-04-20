More guns reported at North Carolinaa s largest airports
Officials in North Carolina say they've seen an increase in the number of guns brought to the state's largest airport. The Charlotte Observer reported that airport police said there have been 17 cases of guns detected at security checkpoints at Charlotte Douglas airport this year.
