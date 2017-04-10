Maryland president Wallace Loh 'would think' North Carolina gets the death penalty
University of Maryland president Wallace Loh might have opened a can of worms at a university senate meeting Thursday. When asked how he keeps the school protected from athletic scandal, Loh said how he thought North Carolina's academic misconduct scandal would be treated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made...
|32 min
|TerriB1
|1
|Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki...
|23 hr
|Justsaying
|5
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Apr 7
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Apr 6
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC