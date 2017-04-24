Marine charged with revenge porn in first known arrest since 'Marines United' scandal
An active-duty Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River was arrested last week for allegedly posting nude photos of a civilian woman online without her consent, North Carolina's Jacksonville Daily News It's the first known arrest of a military servicemember by civilian authorities for revenge porn in the aftermath of the "Marines United" scandal that rocked the Marine Corp in March. Master Sgt.
