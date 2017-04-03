Man seeks new trial in death of Michael Jordan's father
A man convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordan's father more than 20 years ago in North Carolina is seeking a new trial, citing juror and law enforcement misconduct. Media outlets report a judge heard arguments in the case of 42-year-old Daniel Andre Green, who's serving a life sentence for the killing of James Jordan in Lumberton in 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Thu
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Thu
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Apr 4
|C Kersey
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|nc basketball
|Apr 3
|DUKE MAN DO
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC