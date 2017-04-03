Man seeks new trial in death of Micha...

Man seeks new trial in death of Michael Jordan's father

Yesterday

A man convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordan's father more than 20 years ago in North Carolina is seeking a new trial, citing juror and law enforcement misconduct. Media outlets report a judge heard arguments in the case of 42-year-old Daniel Andre Green, who's serving a life sentence for the killing of James Jordan in Lumberton in 1993.

Start the conversation

