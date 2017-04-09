Man Arrested in Racially Charged North Carolina Arson Attack
Charlotte authorities have arrested a black man in the racially tinged arson attack on an immigrant-owned store that specializes in goods from the Indian subcontinent. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release Sunday that 32-year-old Curtis Flournoy has been charged with multiple counts including ethnic intimidation and burning a commercial building.
