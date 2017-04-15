Man accused of slaying parents, abducting young niece
Police issued an Amber Alert for Arieyana Simone Forney, 11, after she was abducted from her North Carolina home on Sunday. A man killed his parents at their North Carolina home and abducted his 11-year-old niece on a day-long flight that ended with a car wreck in the nation's capital, according to local reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Gramps
|983
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|8 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|26
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|8 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|161
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|10 hr
|ky man
|19
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|Sat
|Truth
|6
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Sat
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017
|Mar 31
|Worst is Family-c...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC