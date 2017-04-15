Man accused of slaying parents, abduc...

Man accused of slaying parents, abducting young niece

Police issued an Amber Alert for Arieyana Simone Forney, 11, after she was abducted from her North Carolina home on Sunday. A man killed his parents at their North Carolina home and abducted his 11-year-old niece on a day-long flight that ended with a car wreck in the nation's capital, according to local reports.

