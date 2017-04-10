Local representatives respect, applau...

Local representatives respect, applaud decision to attack ISIS

Read more: WSOCTV

Local lawmakers told Channel 9 they expect Thursday's massive military strike on ISIS in Afghanistan to dramatically change the U.S. position in the world. The largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military was dropped on ISIS complexes, Pentagon officials said.

