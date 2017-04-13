Life-saving lung transplant allows ma...

Life-saving lung transplant allows man to walk his daughter down the aisle

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

But on Tim Cox's 59th birthday last November, this simple gesture of love was a difficult, yet rewarding, accomplishment. "I just count today as one of the many special blessings," Cox told WJW .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug... 14 hr fingers mcgurke 3
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... Wed TerriB1 1
News Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki... Apr 11 Justsaying 5
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Apr 7 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Dem filibuster annihilated. Apr 6 Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... Apr 6 Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC