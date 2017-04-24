Lawmaker wants NC to help sex trafficking victims
A lawmaker wants North Carolina to spend $56 million to help sex trafficking victims and to train students and law enforcement officers to recognize signs of the crime. Rep. Bill Brawley tells The Charlotte Observer that when he managed an apartment complex he was unaware of sex trafficking.
