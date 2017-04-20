John Coltrane documentary 'Chasing Trane' has stunning concert, music clips
John Coltrane, who died at age 40 in 1967, gets the comprehensive documentary treatment in John Scheinfeld's terrific "Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary." It traces the great saxophonist/composer's career from his hardscrabble childhood in North Carolina and Philadelphia to his days in Miles Davis's quintet in 1957, during which time he battled drug addiction, as well as his time with Thelonious Monk, to his cold-turkey resurrection with Davis on the 1959 classic recording "Kind of Blue," and ultimately, his own quartet.
