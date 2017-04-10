It Turns Out There's a Hate Group Wri...

It Turns Out There's a Hate Group Writing All Those Transphobic Bathroom Bills

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Unicorn Booty

Many of the anti-trans bathroom bills popping up in states across the country come from the same anti-LGBTQ hate group. North Carolina made headlines by passing HB2 , an infamous "bathroom bill" that bans trans people from using the restrooms that suit their gender identities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav... 16 hr The Golden Ruler 13
News Justice Department drops North Carolina LGBT ri... Fri Trump Plotza 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Fri ENOUGH ALREADY 10
News Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug... Apr 13 fingers mcgurke 3
News N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made... Apr 12 TerriB1 1
News Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki... Apr 11 Justsaying 5
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... Apr 7 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,328,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC