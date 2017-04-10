Is your Motor Vehicle Loan Safe? Part 2: North Carolina
This article is a follow up to Bruce Wallace's April 13, 2017 update, "Is your Motor Vehicle Loan Safe?" regarding how insurance policies may not protect the credit union's lien. Specifically, Mr. Wallace's update dealt with loss payee clauses under South Carolina law, and the issue of whether there is coverage for innocent insured/lienholders in circumstances involving intentional loss caused by the insured borrowers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC