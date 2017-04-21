Is This The Most Racist High School A...

Is This The Most Racist High School Assignment Ever?

Read more: The Daily Caller

A taxpayer-funded high school in North Carolina has come under criticism from local parents because a history teacher gave students a blatantly racist assignment involving a bomb shelter and an impending nuclear war. The assignment - called "Bomb Shelter Activity" - forces students to use skin color and ethnic background to choose four strangers who will be allowed enter a bomb shelter prior to a nuclear attack.

