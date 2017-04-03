House Republicans are finally making a big admission: They...
The first explanation for why House Republicans weren't even trying to repeal most of the insurance-regulation provisions in Obamacare - provisions that Republicans have been complaining for years are needlessly driving up insurance premiums - was that Senate rules would make it impossible to do so without Democratic votes. The second explanation was that, while some provisions might be repealable with just Republican votes in the Senate, a partial regulatory repeal would cause unacceptable interactions with other Obamacare provisions that really did have to be left in place because of those Senate rules.
Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
