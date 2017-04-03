House Republicans are finally making ...

House Republicans are finally making a big admission: They...

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The first explanation for why House Republicans weren't even trying to repeal most of the insurance-regulation provisions in Obamacare - provisions that Republicans have been complaining for years are needlessly driving up insurance premiums - was that Senate rules would make it impossible to do so without Democratic votes. The second explanation was that, while some provisions might be repealable with just Republican votes in the Senate, a partial regulatory repeal would cause unacceptable interactions with other Obamacare provisions that really did have to be left in place because of those Senate rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dem filibuster annihilated. 10 hr Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 14 hr Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... Apr 4 COLORED MAN 1
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Apr 4 C Kersey 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
nc basketball Apr 3 DUKE MAN DO 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,394 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC