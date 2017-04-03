Hood: Businesses vote with their feet
Left-wing activists spent a year complaining that House Bill 2 was hurting North Carolina's business climate. They eagerly cited opposition from banks, manufacturers, and other out-of-state interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|4 min
|Wondering
|195
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|5 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|nc basketball
|14 hr
|DUKE MAN DO
|1
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|Mon
|kyman
|21
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Gramps
|983
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|26
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC