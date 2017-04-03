HB2 may be dead. But it's very much alive in Charlotte's mayoral race.

For the first time, Charlotte's mayoral race this fall will likely receive significant state and national attention, a result of the city's year as a battleground over transgender rights. Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who is seeking a second term, has been a staunch supporter of expanded legal rights for the LGBT community and a critic of the House Bill 2 repeal deal that prohibits Charlotte and other cities from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances.

