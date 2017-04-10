Having Just One Black Teacher Can Kee...

Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Kids In School

There are 2 comments on the WGBH story from 12 hrs ago, titled Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Kids In School. In it, WGBH reports that:

Having just one black teacher in third, fourth or fifth grade reduced low-income black boys' probability of dropping out of high school by 39 percent, the study found. And by high school, African-American students, both boys and girls, who had one African-American teacher had much stronger expectations of going to college.

Savant

“Yes WE Can! Yes we Will!”

Since: Jul 07

27,402

Baltimore, Md.

#1 47 min ago
That's interesting, but not altogether surprising
Justsaying

Fort Worth, TX

#2 19 min ago
I am a young tutorer/teacher&#128514; &#128513;
Chicago, IL

