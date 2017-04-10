Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Kids In School
There are 2 comments on the WGBH story from 12 hrs ago, titled Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Kids In School. In it, WGBH reports that:
Having just one black teacher in third, fourth or fifth grade reduced low-income black boys' probability of dropping out of high school by 39 percent, the study found. And by high school, African-American students, both boys and girls, who had one African-American teacher had much stronger expectations of going to college.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGBH.
|
“Yes WE Can! Yes we Will!”
Since: Jul 07
27,402
Baltimore, Md.
|
#1 47 min ago
That's interesting, but not altogether surprising
|
#2 19 min ago
I am a young tutorer/teacher😂 😁
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Apr 7
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Apr 6
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Apr 4
|C Kersey
|3
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC