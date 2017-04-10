GOPa s Obamacare-repeal plan would gi...

GOPa s Obamacare-repeal plan would give Congress and its staff special treatment

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The latest Republican plan to replace Obamacare exempts members of Congress and their staff from key changes to the health care system the GOP is trying to unravel. The new proposal would allow members of Congress, their families and their employees to have access to the same list of benefits that Obamacare guarantees, and insurance companies couldn't charge them more if they were old or sick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ... Tue Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Tue Demolition of GOP... 13
News Sugar tax works Apr 20 Spotted Girl 31
News North Carolina police say man held woman, assau... Apr 19 Meme 1
News North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla... Apr 19 Meme 1
Title joke Apr 17 Big dog 1
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) Apr 17 Trent Broad 61
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC