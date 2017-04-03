Georgia Tech Basketball: Moses Wright Commits to the Jackets
Per his AAU coach, Moses Wright has committed to the Jackets while on his official visit. Wright, who goes to Enloe High School in North Carolina, chose Tech over Charlotte and Kansas State.
