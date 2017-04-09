Full Frame: 2017 Award Winners Announced

For ticketing details on this afternoon's encore screenings of the festival's award winners, visit Full Frame's website . 2017 Award Winners Sponsored by The Reva and David Logan Foundation QUEST by Jonathan Olshefski Encore 4 - 4:40 pm, Fletcher Hall Honorable Mention: Last Men in Aleppo by Feras Fayyad Encore 7 - 7:20 pm, Cinema 1 Provided by Drs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.