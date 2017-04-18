Former North Carolina police officer ...

Former North Carolina police officer found dead

Police in North Carolina's largest city say a former officer has been found dead after his family reported him missing. A news release issued by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday said police in the nearby town of Mooresville received a missing person call from the family of 40-year-old Michael Scott Bell.

