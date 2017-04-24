Flooding should ease in North Carolin...

Flooding should ease in North Carolina on Tuesday

The National Weather Service had flash flood watches and warnings in effect in the eastern half of the state Tuesday morning after storms dumped 5 inches of rain in the Raleigh area. Flood warnings were posted for many rivers in the eastern part of the state.

