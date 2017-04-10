FCA store in North Carolina fails to ...

FCA store in North Carolina fails to fend off ID theft case

A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles store in Charlotte, N.C., that sold two vehicles to an identity thief and a bank that financed one of the deals failed last month to rid themselves of a lawsuit by the ID theft victim. U.S. District Judge James Dever III let stand claims that a Keffer Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram employee told the victim to lie to police about the identity theft and that JPMorgan Chase Bank improperly sent the victim collection letters even though he had notified the bank about the fraud.

