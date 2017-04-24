Faulty Beko fridge-freezer sparked fire that killed man

Furious Trump blasts the 'egregious overreach' of San Francisco judge who blocked his sanctuary city crackdown and says officials who protect illegal immigrants cause the DEATHS of Americans 'I will kill you!' The shocking moment a North Carolina cop holds his gun to an unarmed black man's HEAD and threatens to pull the trigger Caitlyn Jenner hints she may run for political office as she slams Donald Trump and Republican party for 'screwing' with transgender community Navy destroyer in standoff with an Iran 'attack' boat in the Persian Gulf: US warship fires a warning flare after it was 'provoked' by the Revolutionary Guard's vessel Fox News employees file class action lawsuit alleging a 'Plantation-style management' where minorities are taunted with racial stereotypes and even forced to take chaperones when visiting the executive floor Army veteran who filmed herself tying her service ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.