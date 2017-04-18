Extended Stop Arms to be installed on...

Extended Stop Arms to be installed on school buses in North Carolina - 2:03 pm updated:

The North Carolina Department of Instruction has just approved 300 additional Extended Stop Arms to be installed on school buses in North Carolina. This will be the second time the Department of Public Instruction has invested in the value of the Extended Stop Arm.

