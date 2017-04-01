Evan Rachel Wood wants her son to grow up somewhere 'normal'
Evan Rachel Wood had many reasons to relocate from Los Angeles to Nashville, but one stood out among the rest: her son. "LA is wonderful, and it has given me so many amazing things, but I've also got a lot of demons here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|4 hr
|Truth
|159
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|12 hr
|Spotted Girl
|25
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|Sat
|Truth
|6
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Sat
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017
|Fri
|Worst is Family-c...
|1
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|Fri
|NOM s Waffle House
|18
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC