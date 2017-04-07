Elderly man admits killing son-in-law...

Elderly man admits killing son-in-law 24 years ago in North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A North Carolina man found dead in 1993 was murdered by his father-in-law who confessed on the 24th anniversary of the crime, authorities said. Sydney Gregory, 32, was found bludgeoned to death in a mobile home in Seven Springs on February 7, 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All... 5 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 1
Dem filibuster annihilated. Thu Lololololol 1
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... Thu Truth 215
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Apr 4 Democrat Hero 988
News Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela... Apr 4 COLORED MAN 1
News Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi... Apr 4 C Kersey 3
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... Apr 4 Rainbow Kid 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC