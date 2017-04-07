Elderly man admits killing son-in-law 24 years ago in North Carolina
A North Carolina man found dead in 1993 was murdered by his father-in-law who confessed on the 24th anniversary of the crime, authorities said. Sydney Gregory, 32, was found bludgeoned to death in a mobile home in Seven Springs on February 7, 1993.
