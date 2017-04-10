Eels May Use 'Magnetic Maps' As They Slither Across The Ocean
Researchers have found that European eels can sense magnetic fields and may use this ability to navigate thousands of miles through the Atlantic Ocean. Eels have always been mysterious animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|10
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|4
|Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enoug...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|N.C. transgender activist says HB2 bargain made...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki...
|Apr 11
|Justsaying
|5
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Apr 7
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC