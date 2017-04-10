Dylann Roof pleads guilty, is given 9 life sentences in addition to death penalty
After nine parishioners were shot to death June, 17, 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, suspected shooter Dylann Roof was arrested in North Carolina the next day. Eighteen months later, after a six day trial, Roof was found guilty on all 33 counts.
