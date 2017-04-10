Dobson Knob fire 77% contained as it grows to over 1,500 acres
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the North Carolina Forest Service reported that the Dobson Knob Fire had grown to 1,507 acres and was 58% contained. The fire was first reported on Sunday, April 9, and area fire officials said it was started by a human, though it remains under investigation.
