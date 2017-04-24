Davidson College turning former mill ...

Davidson College turning former mill into innovation center

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A private college in North Carolina is planning to turn a former mill into a center for entrepreneurs and innovation. The Charlotte Observer reports Davidson College is building The [email protected] in the former Bridgeport Fabrics building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demolition of GOP... 13
News Sugar tax works Apr 20 Spotted Girl 31
News North Carolina police say man held woman, assau... Apr 19 Meme 1
News North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla... Apr 19 Meme 1
Title joke Apr 17 Big dog 1
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) Apr 17 Trent Broad 61
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,563 • Total comments across all topics: 280,675,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC