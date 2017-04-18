D.G. Martin: A North Carolina mountain woman's adventure in Bulgaria
Why would North Carolinian Elizabeth Kostova, who is a New York Times No.1 best-selling author, set her action-packed novel in Bulgaria? I will give you an answer in a minute. But first, a little bit about her new book, "The Shadow Land."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|1 hr
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|1 hr
|Meme
|1
|Sugar tax works
|2 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|26
|Title joke
|Mon
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Apr 17
|TerriB1
|1
|Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state trav...
|Apr 15
|The Golden Ruler
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC