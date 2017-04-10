Crematory suspended after worker took home 93 sets of ashes
The license of a crematory has been suspended after the ashes of 93 unclaimed bodies were found at the home of an employee in North Carolina. Local media report the North Carolina Board of Funeral Services suspended Cremation Services Inc. of Winston-Salem.
