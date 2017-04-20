Coast Guard hoists ailing men off 2 cruise ships
North Carolina-based Coast Guard members have used helicopter missions to pick up two ailing passengers from separate cruise ships. A news release says the first medevac happened after the Coast Guard received a report of a 60-year-old man experiencing kidney failure on the Norwegian Breakaway Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|davy
|12
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Apr 17
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC