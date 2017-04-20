Coast Guard hoists ailing men off 2 c...

Coast Guard hoists ailing men off 2 cruise ships

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

North Carolina-based Coast Guard members have used helicopter missions to pick up two ailing passengers from separate cruise ships. A news release says the first medevac happened after the Coast Guard received a report of a 60-year-old man experiencing kidney failure on the Norwegian Breakaway Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) 16 hr davy 12
News Sugar tax works Apr 20 Spotted Girl 31
News North Carolina police say man held woman, assau... Apr 19 Meme 1
News North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla... Apr 19 Meme 1
Title joke Apr 17 Big dog 1
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) Apr 17 Trent Broad 61
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... Apr 17 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC