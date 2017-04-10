China Arrests Prominent International...

China Arrests Prominent International Pastor, Husband of American Citizen

As Trump convenes with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, the husband of an American citizen languishes in a Chinese prison. John Cao, a pastor renowned for his educational endeavors among Myanmar's minority groups, was arrested by public security officials in Yunnan on March 5 and arbitrarily charged with "organizing illegal crossings of national borders."

