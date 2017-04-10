China Arrests Prominent International Pastor, Husband of American Citizen
As Trump convenes with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, the husband of an American citizen languishes in a Chinese prison. John Cao, a pastor renowned for his educational endeavors among Myanmar's minority groups, was arrested by public security officials in Yunnan on March 5 and arbitrarily charged with "organizing illegal crossings of national borders."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Having Just One Black Teacher Can Keep Black Ki...
|11 hr
|Justsaying
|5
|NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All...
|Apr 7
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Dem filibuster annihilated.
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|Apr 6
|Truth
|215
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Apr 4
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Baltimore police ready for reforms despite dela...
|Apr 4
|COLORED MAN
|1
|Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bi...
|Apr 4
|C Kersey
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC